Brazil's Vale settles $630 mln in cases related to Brumadinho disaster

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday that individual settlements related to the Brumadinho dam disaster reached over 3 billion reais ($629.92 million) so far, roughly three years after the incident.

The collapse of a tailings dam at Vale's Corrego do Feijao mine in Brumadinho released a mudflow that killed 270 people in January 2019.

The miner said that about 13,000 people affected by the disaster settled their cases to get reparations from the firm, including relatives of victims and people who had to leave their homes due to the incident.

At least one relative of each of the employees killed in the disaster have reached settlement agreements with the firm so far, Vale said in a statement.

($1 = 4.7625 reais)

