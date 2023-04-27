News & Insights

Brazil's Vale set to sell its 40% stake in Mineracao Rio do Norte

April 27, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Leticia Fucuchima for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA on Thursday announced a binding agreement with Ananke Alumina, a subsidiary of Norsk Hydro NHY.OL, to sell its 40% stake in Mineracao Rio do Norte (MRN).

MRN is Brazil's largest bauxite producer and exporter, located in the Porto de Trombetas region in western Para. The company is a joint venture between Vale (40%), South32 (33%), Rio Tinto (12%), CBA (10%), and Hydro (5%).

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

