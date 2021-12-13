Brazil's Vale sells stake in U.S. California Steel to Nucor

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday its subsidiary Vale Canada has signed a deal to sell its 50% stake in steelmaker California Steel Industries to Nucor Corporation NUE.N for $400 million.

Vale said in a securities filing it expects the deal to be concluded in the first quarter of 2022, adding that it underscores its focus on core businesses and its commitment to a leaner portfolio. JFE Steel Corp holds the remaining 50% stake in California Steel Industries.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

