Commodities
MOS

Brazil's Vale sells minority stake in Mosaic for $1.26 bln - filing

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA has sold a minority stake in fertilizer producer Mosaic Company for $1.26 billion, according to a securities filing on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has sold a minority stake in fertilizer producer Mosaic Company MOS.N for $1.26 billion, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Vale said the sale was made through a secondary share offering and it will receive the proceeds on November 9. Vale received a 11% stake in Mosaic in 2016 after selling its fertilizer unit to the U.S. company.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular