Brazil's Vale sells minority stake in Mosaic for $1.26 bln - filing

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has sold a minority stake in fertilizer producer Mosaic Company MOS.N for $1.26 billion, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Vale said the sale was made through a secondary share offering and it will receive the proceeds on November 9. Vale received a 11% stake in Mosaic in 2016 after selling its fertilizer unit to the U.S. company.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

