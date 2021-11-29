US Markets

Brazil's Vale sees iron ore production at 315-320 mln tns in 2021

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday it expects its iron ore production to total 315 to 320 million tonnes in 2021, lowering the top range of its guidance from a previous estimate of 315 to 335 million tonnes.

The company also said in a securities filing that its 2022 iron ore output is expected to reach 320 to 335 million tonnes. Vale added it sees its capital expenditure (capex) totaling $5.8 billion next year.

