Brazil's Vale sees a 'very vigorous' economic recovery in China

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA is seeing a "very vigorous" economic rebound in China, the iron ore miner's principal export market, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said during an online event hosted by newspaper Valor Economico on Friday.

"Industrial activities (in China) are practically at their normal levels.... Civil construction is also rising daily and steel and iron ore stocks are falling," he said.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.