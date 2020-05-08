Brazil's Vale sees a 'very vigorous' economic recovery in China

US Markets

Brazil's Vale SA is seeing a "very vigorous" economic rebound in China, the iron ore miner's principal export market, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said during an online event hosted by newspaper Valor Economico on Friday.

"Industrial activities (in China) are practically at their normal levels.... Civil construction is also rising daily and steel and iron ore stocks are falling," he said.

