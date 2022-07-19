Brazil's Vale second-quarter iron ore output slightly down

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Tuesday reported iron ore production of 74.11 million tonnes for the second quarter, down 1.2% from 2021.

Nickel output for the period fell 16.1% to 34,800 tonnes, Vale said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

