Brazil's Vale says two board members resign

Gram Slattery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Two board members of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA have resigned, the company said on Monday, the latest to leave after a dam burst in January and killed hundreds of people

Vale said in a statement that Marcio Hamilton Ferreira, who chairs the board's finance committee, and Marcelo Augusto Dutra, who heads the board's compliance committee, had resigned.

