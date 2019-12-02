Brazil's Vale says two board members resign

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Two board members of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA have resigned, the company said on Monday, the latest to leave after a dam burst in January and killed hundreds of people

Vale said in a statement that Marcio Hamilton Ferreira, who chairs the board's finance committee, and Marcelo Augusto Dutra, who heads the board's compliance committee, had resigned.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Edmund Blair)

