Brazil's Vale says sale of 20% stake in Vale Indonesia complete

Ana Mano Reuters
SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday that its Canadian subsidiary Vale Canada Limited has completed the sale of a 20% stake in PT Vale Indonesia to PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium.

The transaction was valued at about $278 million, Vale said, and is part of a commitment signed with the government of Indonesia that will allow PT Vale Indonesia to operate in the country beyond 2025.

