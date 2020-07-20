US Markets

Brazil's Vale says Q2 output rises 5.5% despite pandemic

Contributors
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that its second-quarter iron ore production totalled 67.6 million tonnes, up 5.5% from a year earlier and 13.4% higher than the first quarter, despite the impact of the novel coronavirus.

By Sabrina Valle and Roberto Samora

July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday that its second-quarter iron ore production totalled 67.6 million tonnes, up 5.5% from a year earlier and 13.4% higher than the first quarter, despite the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Vale said it was keeping its full-year outlook for iron ore fines production unchanged at 310-330 million tonnes but emphasized that the most probable scenario was for output to be at the lower end of that range.

The result comes soon after iron ore prices surged to their highest level in almost a year last week, above $111 a ton, amid a shortage of world supply as China reopens its economy. China has been boosting imports for the key steel ingredient.

Vale's key northern Brazilian mine S11D reached a annualized "run-rate" of 91 million tonnes in June, likely to improve further in the second half, pushing annual production slightly above 85 million tonnes, it said.

Nevertheless, a negative impact on production from the coronavirus of 3.5 million tonnes offset much of the improvements in the north.

Vale has been trying to recover output since a tailings dam in the town of Brumadinho burst early last year, killing some 270 people and forcing many similar structures to be shut down.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Christian Plumb and Himani Sarkar)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular