Brazil's Vale says Q2 output rises 5.5% despite pandemic

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that its second-quarter iron ore production totalled 67.6 million tonnes, up 5.5% from a year earlier and 13.4% higher than the first quarter, despite the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Vale said it was keeping its full-year outlook for iron ore fines production unchanged at 310-330 million tonnes but emphasized that the most probable scenario was for output to be at the lower end of that range.

