Brazil's Vale says part of Gongo Soco mine continues to erode

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale said the company is monitoring its Gongo Soco mine in Barao dos Cocais as an embankment at the facility continues to erode, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Vale said it is watching for any impact the erosion could have on the Sul Superior mining waste dam about 1.5 km (0.9 miles) from the embankment, having raised the emergency level at the dam last year after heavy rainfall eroded the structure's reservoir.

