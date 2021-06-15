Brazil's Vale says output begins at Reid Brook nickel deposit in Canada

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Vale's VALE3.SA Voisey's Bay nickel mine in Northern Labrador has started the production at its Reid Brook deposit, the Brazilian miner said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Vale said the Canadian Reid Brook and Eastern Deeps mines are likely to produce 40,000 tonnes of nickel by 2025.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

