Brazil's Vale says Onca Puma mine operating licence suspended

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA on Thursday said that Para state has suspended the operating licence for Vale Base Metals' Onca Puma mine after a similar suspension imposed on the company's Sossego mine a day earlier.

The mining giant was evaluating the necessary measures to re-establish the mine's operating licence, it said in a securities filing.

