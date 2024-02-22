News & Insights

Brazil's Vale says Onca Puma mine operating licence suspended

February 22, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA on Thursday said that Para state has suspended the operating licence for Vale Base Metals' Onca Puma mine after a similar suspension imposed on the company's Sossego mine a day earlier.

The mining giant was evaluating the necessary measures to re-establish the mine's operating licence, it said in a securities filing.

