Brazil's Vale says no decision taken on resuming dividends - filing
SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA VALE3.SA said it has yet to make any decisions on resuming dividend payments, according to a filing on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani had told investors the company was ready to pay dividends again, but did not specify when that would occur. Vale suspended dividend payments after the 2019 collapse of its dam in the town of Brumadinho, which killed hundreds of people.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric car maker Fisker eyes deal to go public -sources
- U.S. Customs issues detention order on imports of goods made by Malaysia's Top Glove
- U.S. Recovery in Limbo as Retail Traffic Falls in Virus Hot Spots
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Inmune Bio, Dolphin Entertainment, Blueprint Medicines