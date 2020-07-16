Brazil's Vale says no decision taken on resuming dividends - filing

US Markets

Brazil's Vale says no decision taken on resuming dividends

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian mining company Vale SA said it has yet to make any decisions on resuming dividend payments, according to a filing on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani had told investors the company was ready to pay dividends again, but did not specify when that would occur. Vale suspended dividend payments after the 2019 collapse of its dam in the town of Brumadinho, which killed hundreds of people.

