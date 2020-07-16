Brazil's Vale says no decision taken on resuming dividends - filing

SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA VALE3.SA said it has yet to make any decisions on resuming dividend payments, according to a filing on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani had told investors the company was ready to pay dividends again, but did not specify when that would occur. Vale suspended dividend payments after the 2019 collapse of its dam in the town of Brumadinho, which killed hundreds of people.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

