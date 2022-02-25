Brazil's Vale says nickel demand should double in next decade
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Braziliam miner Vale SA VALE3.SA expects demand for nickel to double in the next decade, and for copper demand to rise by 30% in the same period, executives said on Friday during a call to discuss quarterly earnings.
Executives added that nickel prices are already being affected by speculative factors related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)
((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.