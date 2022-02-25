US Markets

Brazil's Vale says nickel demand should double in next decade

Braziliam miner Vale SA expects demand for nickel to double in the next decade, and for copper demand to rise by 30% in the same period, executives said on Friday during a call to discuss quarterly earnings.

Executives added that nickel prices are already being affected by speculative factors related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

