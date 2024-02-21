Brazil's Vale says its Sossego copper mine operating license has been suspended

Adds details in paragraphs in paragraphs 2, 3 5, background in 4

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Wednesday it had received a letter from the State of Para's environmental secretary informing it that its operating license for its Sossego mine has been suspended.

The company said in a filing it was evaluating the necessary measures to re-establish the full validity of the mine's operating license.

Vale, which did not give details of the reason for the suspension in the filing, said it complies with conditions and socio-environmental controls of its activity.

Vale produced 66,800 metric tons of copper in 2023 in Sossego, its second largest mine of copper in output terms, only behind Salobo, also located in Para.

Para's environment secretary did not immediately respond to request for comments sent outside normal business hours.

(Reporting by Steven Grattan; additional reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.