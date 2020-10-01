Brazil's Vale says 71 out of 104 dam structures receive positive stability assessments

BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Thursday that 71 out of 104 structures across Brazil have received positive stability assessments from the company's dam monitoring system.

Of the 33 that have not received positive stability assessments, 32 are in the firm's ferrous metals operations, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

