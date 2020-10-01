US Markets

Brazil's Vale says 71 out of 104 dam structures receive positive stability assessments

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian miner Vale said on Thursday that 71 out of 104 structures across Brazil have received positive stability assessments from the company's dam monitoring system.

Of the 33 that have not received positive stability assessments, 32 are in the firm's ferrous metals operations, it said in a securities filing.

