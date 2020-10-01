Brazil's Vale says 33 out of 104 dam structures fail stability assessments

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Thursday that 33 out of 104 dam structures across Brazil failed to receive positive stability assessments from the company's dam monitoring system.

Of those dams that have not received positive stability assessments, 32 are in the firm's ferrous metals operations, it said in a securities filing. Vale said 71 of its dams received positive stability assessments.

The reporting on dam stability was instituted after a Vale mining dam collapsed in the town of Mariana in 2015, killing 19 people. In 2019, another Vale dam collapsed and killed roughly 270 people.

Vale said that its Xingu dam, also in Mariana, was elevated to risk level 2, with level 3 on the scale indicating imminent risk of collapse.

Xingu, which serves the Alegria iron ore mine, was also reclassified from a drainage structure to an upstream dam, the riskiest type of construction used in the two dams that resulted in fatal collapses.

Local populations have been evacuated around nine of the structures, including the Xingu dam, which had negative stability assessments and which contains maining waste.

Vale said it was taking measures to improve dam stability and is in the process of building containment walls around five of its dams - B3/B4, Forquilhas I, II e III and Grupo - that are in the most critical condition. It completed a containment structure for its Sul Superior dam in March.

(Reporting by Luciano Costa; additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; writing by Jake Spring; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

