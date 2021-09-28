US Markets

Brazil's Vale says 19 workers return to surface from Canadian mine

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Vale SA said on Tuesday 19 of its employees trapped in a Canadian mine returned to surface early this morning and the remainder are on their way.

Updates with details on the incident

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Tuesday 19 of its employees trapped in a Canadian mine returned to surface early this morning and the remainder are on their way.

On Monday, the Brazilian miner said some 39 mine workers have been trapped underground since Sunday at its Totten mine in Sudbury, Canada.

"The remaining employees are expected to be on surface later this morning", Vale said in a statement.

The accident at the copper, nickel and precious metals mine occurred when a vehicle transporting the workers was taken offline.

After that, employees went to refuge stations and have kept communication with the company, with access to food and water.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular