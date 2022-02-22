US Markets

Brazil's Vale resumes operations in Canadian Totten mine

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday its Totten mine resumed operations and is in production ramp-up phase, following an incident last year that trapped 39 workers in the Canadian mine.

The copper, nickel and precious metals venture in Sudbury, Ontario, had its operations halted in September after a vehicle transporting the employees was taken offline.

Vale said the stoppage at Totten mine had already been considered in its planning for 2022, and had no impact on its nickel production guidance of 175,000-190,000 tonnes.

