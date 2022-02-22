Brazil's Vale resumes operations in Canadian Totten mine

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Tuesday its Totten mine resumed operations and is in production ramp-up phase, following an incident last year that trapped 39 workers in the Canadian mine.

The copper, nickel and precious metals venture in Sudbury, Ontario, had its operations halted in September after a vehicle transporting the employees was taken offline.

Vale said the stoppage at Totten mine had already been considered in its planning for 2022, and had no impact on its nickel production guidance of 175,000-190,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

