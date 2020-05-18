US Markets

Brazil's Vale resumes operations at distribution center in Malaysia - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian miner Vale SA on Saturday resumed operations at its Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal distribution center in Malaysia, which had been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company said measures have been taken to ensure a safe re-opening of the distribution center, adding that its resumption would improve Vale's flexibility and strengthen its value chain.

