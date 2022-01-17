Brazil's Vale resumes operations after heavy rains, reaffirms guidance

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has partially resumed operations in the state of Minas Gerais after being forced to halt some mines due to heavy rains that increased the risk of accidents and caused logistics disruptions.

According to a securities filing on Monday, the stoppages affected production of about 1.5 million tonnes of iron ore. Still, the company reaffirmed its iron ore production guidance for 2022 at 320-335 million tonnes.

Vale said the Brucutu and Mariana mines, both located at its Southeastern System, are gradually ramping up production as part of its Vitoria-Minas railway was cleared, allowing the iron ore to be moved.

In the Southern System, Vale said, the Aboboras, Vargem Grande, Fabrica and Viga plants - which account for half of the system's current capacity - had been gradually resuming operations over the last days, while other plants should do the same in coming days.

Heavy rainfall in southeastern Brazil prompted miners including Vale to suspend some operations in top mining state Minas Gerais last Monday, after downpours also caused deadly floods in the northeast and threatened to delay harvests in the midwest.

Vale said that two structures in Minas Gerais are still on alert due to the heavy rains.

The Area IX dam, an upstream asset that is currently inactive, had its alert level raised to 2 from 1, which means additional containment measures are needed to avoid a collapse, while the Elefante dike is at alert level 1, a status that does not compromise its overall stability.

"The company has already initiated studies and corrective actions in both cases. There is no permanent occupation of people in the corresponding zones and no additional evacuation is required," Vale said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

