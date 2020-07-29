Brazil's Vale resumes dividend payments 18 months after deadly dam disaster

By Gram Slattery and Sabrina Valle

July 29 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian mining company Vale SA VALE3.SA has decided to resume dividend payments, which had been suspended since a company-owned dam burst in January 2019, killing hundreds, it said on Wednesday night.

In a securities filing, Vale's board also approved an interest on equity payment of 1.41 reais ($0.27) per share, to be paid on Aug. 7.

The resumption of payments to shareholders is sure to please investors and analysts who have repeatedly pressed the iron ore company on the matter. Yet it will likely bring additional scrutiny upon Vale from critics and victims' groups who blame the firm for the Brumadinho dam failure, which killed over 250 people.

Vale said its payments to shareholders were resumed following the reduction of uncertainties related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The worst is likely behind us," the company said in a statement.

Shortly after the dividend disclosure, Vale posted second quarter financial results that came below expectations.

The firm posted a net profit of $995 million, short of the Refinitiv estimate of $1.51 billion. The company said it was recognizing a liability of $500 million, related to the sale of its mine on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, came in at $3.37 billion, short of the Refinitiv estimate of $3.68 billion.

($1 = 5.17 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Sabrina Valle; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.