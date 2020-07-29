Brazil's Vale resumes dividend payments 18 months after deadly dam disaster

July 29 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian mining company Vale SA VALE3.SA has decided to resume dividend payments, which had been suspended since a Vale-owned dam burst in January 2019, killing hundreds, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday night.

The board also approved an interest on equity payment of 1.41 reais ($0.27) per share, to be paid on Aug. 7, the company said.

($1 = 5.17 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Sabrina Valle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.