Brazil's Vale resumes dividend payments 18 months after deadly dam disaster

Gram Slattery Reuters
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Washington Alves

The board of Brazilian mining company Vale SA has decided to resume dividend payments, which had been suspended since a Vale-owned dam burst in January 2019, killing hundreds, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday night.

The board also approved an interest on equity payment of 1.41 reais ($0.27) per share, to be paid on Aug. 7, the company said.

($1 = 5.17 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Sabrina Valle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

