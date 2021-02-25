US Markets

Brazil's Vale reports Q4 net income of $739 mln

Brazil's Vale SA reported fourth-quarter net income of $739 million in a Thursday securities filing, down significantly in quarterly terms but up from a loss in the same period last year.

The company's financial results were significantly impacted by provisions related to the 2019 Brumadinho dam disaster.

