Brazil's Vale reports Q4 net income of $739 mln

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA reported fourth-quarter net income of $739 million in a Thursday securities filing, down significantly in quarterly terms but up from a loss in the same period last year.

The company's financial results were significantly impacted by provisions related to the 2019 Brumadinho dam disaster.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Roberto Samora, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

