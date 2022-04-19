Brazil's Vale reports iron ore output of 63.9 mln tonnes in Q1

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Tuesday reported first-quarter iron ore production of 63.9 million tonnes, down 6.0% from the same period of 2021.

Nickel production for the quarter fell 5.4% to 45.8 thousand tonnes, Vale said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

