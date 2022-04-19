US Markets

Brazil's Vale reports iron ore output of 63.9 mln tonnes in Q1

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Brazilian miner Vale SA on Tuesday reported first-quarter iron ore production of 63.9 million tonnes, down 6.0% from the same period of 2021.

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Tuesday reported first-quarter iron ore production of 63.9 million tonnes, down 6.0% from the same period of 2021.

Nickel production for the quarter fell 5.4% to 45.8 thousand tonnes, Vale said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular