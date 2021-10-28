US Markets

Brazil's Vale receives notice from U.S. SEC ahead of potential probe

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Thursday it has received a formal notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a potential probe against the company.

The potential probe will try to find evidence of "misconduct" related to public disclosures after a dam disaster in the town of Brumadinho. The so-called Wells notice received by Vale does not mean charges will be brought against the miner, the filing said.

