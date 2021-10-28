Brazil's Vale receives notice from U.S. SEC ahead of potential probe

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Thursday it has received a formal notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a potential probe against the company.

The potential probe will try to find evidence of "misconduct" related to public disclosures after a dam disaster in the town of Brumadinho. The so-called Wells notice received by Vale does not mean charges will be brought against the miner, the filing said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araujo)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.