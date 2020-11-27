US Markets

Brazil's Vale receives approval to resume Serra Leste expansion

Gram Slattery Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has received approval from environmental authorities in the northern state of Para to resume expansion activities at its Serra Leste mine, it said in a Friday securities filing.

The expansion includes the refurbishment of a iron ore mill that is scheduled to bring the processing capacity of the installation to 10 million tonnes per year by early 2023, the company said.

