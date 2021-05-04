US Markets

Brazil's Vale raises number of independent board members to eight

Contributor
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian miner Vale said in a securities filing on Monday the company has elected eight independent board members, up from three independent members over the last years.

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said in a securities filing on Monday the company has elected eight independent board members, up from three independent members over the last years.

The group includes the former chief executive officer of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, Roberto Castello Branco.

Other independent board members are José Luciano Duarte Penido, Ollie Oliveira, Marcelo Gasparino, Mauro Cunha, Murilo Passos, Rachel Maia and Roger Downey.

Non-independent members elected to the board and related to shareholders such as Bradespar SA BRAP4.SA, pension funds and Mitsui & Co 8031.T are Fernando Buso, José Maurício Coelho, Eduardo Rodrigues Filho and Ken Yasuhara. Employees elected Lúcio Azevedo.

In a filing, the Brazilian miner said the election was a milestone in the process of becoming a dispersed ownership company, which began in 2017. The company said the new board now has the task of accelerating its transformation after the Brumadinho disaster and increasing its commitment to ESG targets.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro, writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular