Brazil's Vale raises emergency watch level for its Gongo Soco mine dam after heavy rain

Brazilian miner Vale SA has raised the emergency level at the Sul Inferior dam at its Gongo Soco mine in Barão de Cocais, in the southern state of Minas Gerais, after heavy rainfall eroded the structure's reservoir.
