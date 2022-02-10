Brazil's Vale Q4 iron ore production of 82.5 mln tonnes
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA reported fourth-quarter iron ore production of 82.47 million tonnes, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.
Nickel production for the quarter was 48 thousand tonnes, Vale said.
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Peter Frontini)
