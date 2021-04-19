US Markets

Brazil's Vale Q1 iron ore output gains vs year-ago to 68 mln tonnes

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Iron ore production at Brazil's Vale SA rose sharply in the first quarter from a year ago, buoyed by the ramp-up of multiple key mine complexes, but fell on a sequential basis.

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Iron ore production at Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA rose sharply in the first quarter from a year ago, buoyed by the ramp-up of multiple key mine complexes, but fell on a sequential basis.

In a Monday securities filing, the company reported quarterly production of 68.045 million tonnes, up 14.2% from the first quarter last year but down 19.5% from the fourth quarter.

