Brazil's Vale Q1 iron ore output gains vs year-ago to 68 mln tonnes

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Iron ore production at Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA rose sharply in the first quarter from a year ago, buoyed by the ramp-up of multiple key mine complexes, but fell on a sequential basis.

In a Monday securities filing, the company reported quarterly production of 68.045 million tonnes, up 14.2% from the first quarter last year but down 19.5% from the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.