US Markets
NCZ

Brazil's Vale prepares to shut New Caledonia project as sale fails - filing

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Brazilian miner Vale SA said it has not reached an agreement with Australia's New Century Resources Ltd to sell its stake in New Caledonia nickel project and now is preparing to potentially shut it down, according to a securities filing on Monday.

SAO PAULO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said it has not reached an agreement with Australia's New Century Resources Ltd to sell its stake in New Caledonia nickel project and now is preparing to potentially shut it down, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo said in the filing that the company continues to explore alternatives for New Caledonia, but added it has already started to take steps for a potential shutdown.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular