Brazil's Vale prepares to shut New Caledonia project as sale fails - filing

SAO PAULO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said it has not reached an agreement with Australia's New Century Resources Ltd to sell its stake in New Caledonia nickel project and now is preparing to potentially shut it down, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo said in the filing that the company continues to explore alternatives for New Caledonia, but added it has already started to take steps for a potential shutdown.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

