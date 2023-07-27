News & Insights

Brazil's Vale posts profit slump, hit by price drop

July 27, 2023 — 07:21 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SAposted a 78.2% year-on-year drop in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, hit by lower pricesand landing below analysts' forecasts.

Vale, one of the world's largest iron ore miners, posted net income of $892 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a profit of $2.21 billion.

Revenue came in at $9.67 billion, a year on year drop of 13.3%, and slightly missing analysts expectation of $9.98 billion.

Over the quarter, Vale said that prices for its iron ore had averaged $111 per metric ton, down from the $137.9 per ton it reported for the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) came in at $3.874 billion, 26.2% down year-on-year.

Last week, the firm reported iron ore output grew 6.3%, while sales of the steel ingredient landed almost in line with the second quarter of the previous year.

