Brazil's Vale posts 78% drop in Q2 net profit

July 27, 2023 — 06:56 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SAposted a 78.2% year-on-year drop in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, landing below analysts' forecasts.

Vale, one of the world's largest iron ore miners, posted net income of $892 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a profit of $2.21 billion.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

