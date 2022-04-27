Brazil's Vale posts $4.5 bln in Q1 net profit

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA, one of the world's largest producers of iron ore, reported on Wednesday first-quarter net profit of $4.48 billion, above the mean Refinitiv analyst forecast of $4.2 billion.

The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $6.37 billion, below the $8.5 billion reported in the same quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.