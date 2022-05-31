US Markets

Brazil's Vale pays $252 mln in compensation related to Brumadinho disaster

Roberto Samora Reuters
SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Tuesday it deposited on an escrow account 1.2 billion reais ($252.37 million) as part of a compensation agreement related to the Brumadinho dam disaster.

The agreement, which was signed in February 2021, foresees 37.7 billion reais to compensate all the collective damage caused by the Brumadinho dam failure. Of the total figure, 18.5 billion reais has already been disbursed by Vale, according to a statement.

($1 = 4.7549 reais)

