Brazil's Vale ordered to set aside $1.48 bln for Brumadinho dam damages

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

A judge in Brazil's Minas Gerais state partially granted an injunction sought by prosecutors ordering iron ore miner Vale SA to deposit 7.9 billion reais ($1.48 billion) for payment of potential fines related to a dam disaster last year.

Vale faces multiple legal battles after a tailings dam it owned and operated in the town of Brumadinho burst, killing more than 270 people.

($1 = 5.3354 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

