US Markets

Brazil's Vale nominates Cuenca as chief compliance officer

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Vale SA said on Monday that Denis Cuenca has been nominated as the Brazilian miner's chief compliance officer.

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday that Denis Cuenca has been nominated as the Brazilian miner's chief compliance officer.

Cuenca will report directly to Vale's board, it said in a securities filing.

His nomination comes after the board approved the creation of a compliance division as part of recommendations given by an independent committee in February to strengthen governance, safety and risk management.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular