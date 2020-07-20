Brazil's Vale nominates Cuenca as chief compliance officer

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday that Denis Cuenca has been nominated as the Brazilian miner's chief compliance officer.

Cuenca will report directly to Vale's board, it said in a securities filing.

His nomination comes after the board approved the creation of a compliance division as part of recommendations given by an independent committee in February to strengthen governance, safety and risk management.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.