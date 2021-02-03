US Markets

Brazil's Vale nears $7 bln deal to settle over mining disaster, source says

Contributor
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian miner Vale SA is nearing a 37 billion reais ($6.88 billion) deal with the state government of Minas Gerais to settle claims over a mining disaster that killed some 270 people, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA is nearing a 37 billion reais ($6.88 billion) deal with the state government of Minas Gerais to settle claims over a mining disaster that killed some 270 people, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

Another meeting is set between state authorities and Vale for Thursday to further discuss the settlement related to a dam that burst in the town of Brumadinho in January 2019, burying people in mining waste.

($1 = 5.38 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Chris Reese)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters