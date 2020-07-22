US Markets

Brazil's Vale names former Petrobras CEO to post on 'nomination committee'

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA has named Pedro Parente and Alexandre Gonçalves Silva to its newly formed "nomination committee," it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Parente is a well-known Brazilian executive who was previously CEO of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA and chicken producer BRF SA BRFS3.SA.

The nomination committee will help Vale improve its corporate governance, the company said, and will have a say in the size, composition and structure of the board of directors.

