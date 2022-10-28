US Markets

Brazil's Vale mulling base metals partnership, CEO says

Contributor
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA is mulling potential partnerships for its base metals business, chief executive Eduardo Bartolomeo said on Friday, while reiterating that the unit's assets are not for sale.

Bartolomeo said in a conference call with analysts that a partnership might be a value-unlocking move for the unit. Vale had announced last month a reorganization of its Brazil base metals business, which includes copper and nickel assets.

