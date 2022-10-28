Brazil's Vale mulling base metals partnership, CEO says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA is mulling potential partnerships for its base metals business, chief executive Eduardo Bartolomeo said on Friday, while reiterating that the unit's assets are not for sale.

Bartolomeo said in a conference call with analysts that a partnership might be a value-unlocking move for the unit. Vale had announced last month a reorganization of its Brazil base metals business, which includes copper and nickel assets.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.