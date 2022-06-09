Brazil's Vale moves closer to developing nickel sulfate operation in Canada

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Thursday it had completed studies for potentially developing a nickel sulfate operation in Quebec, Canada, with annual capacity seen at 25,000 tonnes.

A final investment decision will depend on a number of additional factors including regulatory approval and needs from the battery industry, which would be supplied by the plant, Vale added in a securities filing.

The move would come as the mining giant steps up its focus on supplying low-carbon, high quality products to the electric vehicle industry, it said.

"The proposed project in Becancour, Quebec, would be the first fully domestic nickel sulfate production plant for the North American market," Vale said.

The company had announced in May a long-term deal with Tesla Inc TSLA.O to supply the U.S.-based electric vehicle maker with nickel from its Canadian operations, and said at the time it had a strategy of increasing its exposure to the electric vehicle industry.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by David Evans)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.