Brazil's Vale misses profit estimates amid coal, base metal impairments

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA severely missed quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, thanks largely to impairments related to its base metal and coal operations.

In a securities filing, the company reported a net loss $1.56 billion. A Refinitiv poll of analysts had predicted a net profit of $2.61 billion in the quarter.

