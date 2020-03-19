US Markets

Brazil's Vale may continue operating Malaysia port after coronavirus assessment

Roberto Samora Reuters
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it may continue to operate the Teluk Rubiah maritime terminal in Malaysia, after running a coronavirus risk assessment.

"Based on discussions with local and national authorities and agencies, Vale believes it may continue to operate the (terminal)," a company statement said.

Vale was in contact with the government and has a contingency plan to keep the terminal operating while safeguarding employees and contractors, it said.

On Wednesday, Vale said it could temporarily halt operations at its distribution center in Malaysia as part of measures taken by the company and local government against the coronavirus.

The terminal shipped 23.7 million tonnes of iron ore in 2019, according to company data.

