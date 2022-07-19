Brazil's Vale lowers 2022 iron ore output forecast

Adds information on forecast, background

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Tuesday cut its 2022 iron ore production forecast due to the sale of its Center-West system assets, as it disclosed quarterly production figures.

Vale, one of the world's largest miners, now expects iron ore output for the year to be between 310 million tonnes (Mt) and 320 Mt, from a previous estimate of 320-335 Mt.

The company also slashed its 2022 copper production estimate to 270,000-285,000 tonnes due to a longer-than-expected maintenance at one of its sites, and a separate scheduled maintenance at another. The previous forecast was 330,000-355,000 tonnes.

In April, Vale agreed to sell its manganese and iron ore mines in central Brazil, with an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, to holding company J&F Investimentos.

Second-quarter iron ore production was 74.11 Mt, slightly down from the 75.68 Mt a year earlier.

Nickel production for the three months ended in June 30 fell 16.1% to 34,800 tonnes, while copper output came in at 55,900 tonnes, 23.9% below the previous year.

