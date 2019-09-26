Brazil's Vale lowers 2019 pellet production forecast

BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Thursday lowered its 2019 pellet production forecast to 43 million tons from 45 million tons, but said this should not affect sales.

Vale maintained its 2019 iron ore and pellet sales guidance of 207-332 million tons, with sales expected to be around the mid-point of that range, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Carolina Mandl, editing by Deepa Babington)

