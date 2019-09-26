US Markets

Brazil's Vale lowers 2019 pellet production forecast

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA on Thursday lowered its 2019 pellet production forecast to 43 million tons from 45 million tons, but said this should not affect sales.

Vale maintained its 2019 iron ore and pellet sales guidance of 207-332 million tons, with sales expected to be around the mid-point of that range, it said in a securities filing.

