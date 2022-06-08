US Markets

Brazil's Vale launches $100 mln venture capital initiative to invest in startups

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Wednesday it is launching a venture capital initiative called Vale Ventures to invest $100 million in mining startups around the world.

The amount will go to startups focused on "sustainable solutions for the future of mining and metals," Vale said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

