Brazil's Vale iron ore output to reach 310-320 mln tns in 2023

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Wednesday it expects to produce between 310 million and 320 million tonnes of iron ore in 2023, against an output of about 310 million tonnes this year.

The mining giant added in a securities filing that its capital expenditure (capex) is set to reach $6.0 billion next year, up from $5.5 billion in 2022.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

